The Wigan locations taking part in Heritage Open Days

A host of venues across the borough will be putting on events as part of Heritage Open Days.
By Sian Jones
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

The annual event, which takes place across the country from September 8 to 17 is England’s largest festival of history and culture.

It is a chance to discover places usually closed off to the public and try out new experiences for free.

Here is a guide to some of the venues that will be opening up and hosting events across the borough

A short performance suitable for all ages, exploring canals, railways and coal. Sunday September 10: 12.30pm at Dotty the Train/Picnic Area 1 and 2.30pm at the Woodland Railway/ Picnic Area 2 No booking required

1. Healthy Arts present ‘The Life & Times of Chat Moss’- Haigh Woodland Park

A short performance suitable for all ages, exploring canals, railways and coal. Sunday September 10: 12.30pm at Dotty the Train/Picnic Area 1 and 2.30pm at the Woodland Railway/ Picnic Area 2 No booking required Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Local History and Heritage Society present a virtual tour around historic locations in Wigan town centre. Monday September 11: 7pm-9pm No booing required

2. Coccium to Coal Miners - A virtual tour- Real Crafty, Upper Dicconson Street

Wigan Local History and Heritage Society present a virtual tour around historic locations in Wigan town centre. Monday September 11: 7pm-9pm No booing required Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Talk about Steam Engines and Haigh Foundry by Jordan Leeds- volunteer at Haigh Woodland Train/ 15" Miniature Gauge Railway Sunday September 10 at 2pm Pre-booking required via the Visitor Centre

3. Steam Engines and Haigh Foundry- Haigh Woodland Park

Talk about Steam Engines and Haigh Foundry by Jordan Leeds- volunteer at Haigh Woodland Train/ 15" Miniature Gauge Railway Sunday September 10 at 2pm Pre-booking required via the Visitor Centre Photo: submit

Church Tours, explanations of how the organ works and visits to bell ringing chamber. Saturday September 9: 11am and 2pm Saturday September 16: 11am No booking required

4. Standish St Wilfrid's Church

Church Tours, explanations of how the organ works and visits to bell ringing chamber. Saturday September 9: 11am and 2pm Saturday September 16: 11am No booking required Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

