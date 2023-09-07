A host of venues across the borough will be putting on events as part of Heritage Open Days.
The annual event, which takes place across the country from September 8 to 17 is England’s largest festival of history and culture.
It is a chance to discover places usually closed off to the public and try out new experiences for free.
Here is a guide to some of the venues that will be opening up and hosting events across the borough
1. Healthy Arts present ‘The Life & Times of Chat Moss’- Haigh Woodland Park
A short performance suitable for all ages, exploring canals, railways and coal.
Sunday September 10: 12.30pm at Dotty the Train/Picnic Area 1 and 2.30pm at the Woodland Railway/ Picnic Area 2
No booking required
2. Coccium to Coal Miners - A virtual tour- Real Crafty, Upper Dicconson Street
Wigan Local History and Heritage Society present a virtual tour around historic locations in Wigan town centre.
Monday September 11: 7pm-9pm
No booing required
3. Steam Engines and Haigh Foundry- Haigh Woodland Park
Talk about Steam Engines and Haigh Foundry by Jordan Leeds- volunteer at Haigh Woodland Train/ 15" Miniature Gauge Railway
Sunday September 10 at 2pm
Pre-booking required via the Visitor Centre
4. Standish St Wilfrid's Church
Church Tours, explanations of how the organ works and visits to bell ringing chamber.
Saturday September 9: 11am and 2pm
Saturday September 16: 11am
No booking required