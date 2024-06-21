Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Indie rock band The Zutons are looking forward to performing in Wigan for the first time this summer.

The three-piece from Liverpool will be supporting Richard Ashcroft at his second show at Robin Park Arena on July 21, alongside the Royston Club and Wigan band Stanleys.

The gig is one of five spectacular nights of live music this summer as a series of top acts take to the stage, including James Arthur, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Lathums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band formed in 2001 and is composed of singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave McCabe, drummer Sean Payne and saxophonist Abi Harding.

The Zutons

Despite them living close to Wigan, they have never performed in the town and are hoping for a good night.

Abi said: “We’re made up, we can’t wait. It’s an amazing thing to be able to do and we’re just made up we’ve been asked.

"When we were growing up my friends were massive fans of The Verve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It'll be the first time the band will perform in Wigan

"I remember going to Wigan Pier when I was in school but I don’t think we’ve done a gig there.

"Hopefully people will have a good time, maybe a little bit of dancing and singing along. We just like to make it like a bit of a party, get the crowd involved and set it up for Richard.

"Playing in Wigan will be boss because it’s so close to home, I think playing there is what I’m most looking forward to.”

The Zutons released their debut album Who Killed...... The Zutons? in April 2004 and achieved UK chart success in 2006 with Why Won't You Give Me Your Love? and Valerie – later covered by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2009 they disbanded, before reuniting for a one-off gig in 2016.

In November 2018, the band announced a reunion tour to play Who Killed..... The Zutons? on its 15th anniversary and have been touring ever since.

They released their latest album The Big Decider in April, which was their first record in 16 years.

The Robin Park set will feature a combination of new and old hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the show, the band will be doing a mixture of touring and writing new music.

Abi added: “I think we’ve got an hour to play. It means we’ll get to play loads of the old songs and then a bunch of the new ones off the new record. You can expect some songs that you know and maybe some that you don’t.

"It’s a big gig, it’s been a long time since we’ve played a show of that size which will be great.

"We’re looking forward to watching Richard.

"We’ve got a few gigs supporting Madness and a few festivals. We’re meant to be going to America in September for a few shows, which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re writing new music and might have a few things in the pipeline for later in the year.