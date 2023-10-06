Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Produced by Ragged Edge Productions, The Mystery of the Blue Moon Saloon will visit Parbold Village Hall on Sunday October 8, starting at 7pm.

Presented live on stage with assistance from the audience, lone gunslinger The Wanderer comes up against the Garlic Gang. When the gunsmoke clears, Mrs Speakwell lies dead, but who killed the English actress?

The Mystery of the Blue Moon Saloon will visit Parbold Village Hall on Sunday October 8

This radio drama will be broadcast live from Parbold but some of the sound files and effects of the production are missing and the audience must assist by performing them! There’s a part for everyone to play in this fun, not-painfully-embarrassing audience participation!

Spot On Rural and Library Touring Scheme works with grassroots volunteers from over 50 village halls and more than 70 libraries across Lancashire to provide vibrant and entertaining performances and live events to the community.

Lyndsey Wilson, Scheme Manager at Spot On said: “We’re delighted to bring Cumbrian-based Ragged Edge Productions back to the Spot On network. Our audiences loved The Chef Show and we were thrilled to be involved in the research and development for this production last year. We know that audiences will have a fabulous time helping with this unique performance.”