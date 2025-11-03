Pouring rain did not stop people of all ages donning scary costumes and taking part in the 5km event. In charge on the day was run director Sarah Edwards, who was volunteering for the 300th time and was at the very first Haigh Woodland parkrun, along with her best friend Kathryn Hodson.

Sarah has now stepped down as event director as she is setting up a junior parkrun at Mesnes Park, which is due to start at the end of this month.

There was a “takeover” by Wigan Harriers, with members taking many of the volunteer roles and acting as pacers. Among the participants was James McGlynn, who did his 600th parkrun, Rachel Latham did her 350th, Stuart Livesey did his 200th and Janet Farrow did her 100th parkrun.

Saturday’s event included a collection of donations for The Brick’s food bank, which is held once a month.

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free, timed 5k for runners and walkers held at 9am every Saturday. To find out more, go to www.parkrun.org.uk/haighwoodland.

