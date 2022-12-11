These are some of the best places to go for a Christmas dinner in Wigan this year according to Google reviews
As Christmas fast approaches, many of us will be looking for where to go for a good festive meal. Here are some of the best places around Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
22 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 12:48pm
1. Summat to Ate, Hindley-
Rated 4.5 stars on google and will be having two sittings on Christmas day (12pm and 2.30pm) and a four-course meal will cost £70 per adult and £40 per child.
Photo: submit
2. The Whitesmiths Arms, Wigan
Three courses here will come to £39.95 per person and the restaurant has a rating of 4.3 stars.
88 Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1XA
Photo: submit
3. The Crown at Worthington -
The most expensive on our list will set you back £89.95, but will get you five courses at an establishment rated 4.5 stars.
Platt Ln, Standish, Wigan WN1 2XF
Photo: submit
4. The Venture, Highfield
Rated 4.2 stars based on Google reviews, The Venture's Christmas menu will cost £52.99 per head.
Billinge Rd, Highfield, Wigan WN3 6BU
Photo: MA