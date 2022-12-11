News you can trust since 1853
These are some of the best places to go for a Christmas dinner in Wigan this year according to Google reviews

As Christmas fast approaches, many of us will be looking for where to go for a good festive meal. Here are some of the best places around Wigan.

By Matt Pennington
22 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 12:48pm

Each of the following eight establishments earned a minimum rating of 4.2 stars based on of Google reviews and will be open on Christmas Day.

1. Summat to Ate, Hindley-

Rated 4.5 stars on google and will be having two sittings on Christmas day (12pm and 2.30pm) and a four-course meal will cost £70 per adult and £40 per child.

2. The Whitesmiths Arms, Wigan

Three courses here will come to £39.95 per person and the restaurant has a rating of 4.3 stars. 88 Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1XA

3. The Crown at Worthington -

The most expensive on our list will set you back £89.95, but will get you five courses at an establishment rated 4.5 stars. Platt Ln, Standish, Wigan WN1 2XF

4. The Venture, Highfield

Rated 4.2 stars based on Google reviews, The Venture's Christmas menu will cost £52.99 per head. Billinge Rd, Highfield, Wigan WN3 6BU

