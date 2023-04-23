These are the 13 dogs currently looking for a forever home in the Wigan borough

Various reasons cause once beloved pooches to be housed at an animal shelter like Leigh Dogs and Cats Home where their needs can be adequately met.
With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.
We showed you the latest cats who need a new home the other day. Now here are the latest dogs waiting to find their ideal owners.
1. Storm
This six and a half year old male American Bulldog type was a stray who is happy and will do (almost) anything for a treat! Photo: submit
2. Tyson
Tyson is a 12 month old Mastiff type and was a stray so his background is unknown. He is friendly but young, bouncy, large and strong so homes with small children would not be appropriate. Photo: submit
3. Spot
A four year old male American Bulldog, Spot was a stray so his background is unknown. He has been adopted previously but was too boisterous for his owner and is in need of an owner who could give him more training. Photo: submit
4. Leanne
Leanne was also a stray so her background is unknown, approximately 1-2 year old has been reactive to other dogs so she will need to be in a pet-free home. Photo: submit