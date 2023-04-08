News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
15 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
16 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
17 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
18 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
19 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

These are the permanent road safety cameras across the Wigan borough

Safety cameras are essential to keep our roads safe, by discouraging drivers in a cost-effective way and furthermore identifying drivers who choose to ignore the warnings.

By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

The law gives local authorities and safety organisations responsibility for installing and operating cameras.

They are put in places where statistics show a high number of collisions and casualties.

Here is where the borough’s six red light cameras are located:

A49 Chapel Lane, Jct Queen Street (30mph).

A49 Riverway, Jct Darlington Street (30mph).

A49 Riverway, Jct Rodney Street (30mph).

A579 Bolton Road, junction High Street (30mph).

A580 East Lancs Road, Jct Atherleigh Way (60mph).

Junction of Atherleigh Way, St.Helens Road (40/50mph).

Wigan’s fixed speed cameras are located:

A49 Warrington Road, near Stephens Way (30mph).

A49 Wigan Road, jct with Landgate Ind Est (30mph).

A572 Manchester Road, East of Marsland Green Lane, Astley (30mph).

A577 Atherton Road, near Hawthorn Avenue (30mph).

A58 Bolton Road, Riding Lane (30mph).

B5206 Shevington Lane, near Shevington High School (30mph).

B5328 Whelley, North of St Stephen's Avenue (30mph).

Spring Road, North of motorway bridge, opps Latham Lane (30 mph).

The only camera used for speed and red light infringements is located at:

A579 Atherleigh Way, Jct Kirkhall Lane, Leigh (40 mph).

B5207 Bryn Road near the Industrial Estate, Ashton In Makerfield (30mph)

1. Bryn Road

B5207 Bryn Road near the Industrial Estate, Ashton In Makerfield (30mph) Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Spencer Road West, East of Gidlow Lane (30 mph)

2. Spencer Road

Spencer Road West, East of Gidlow Lane (30 mph) Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A577 Orrell Road, Heyes Road, Orrell (30 mph)

3. Heyes Road

A577 Orrell Road, Heyes Road, Orrell (30 mph) Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A49 Wigan Road, North West of Nicol Road, Ashton in Makerfield (30 mph)

4. Wigan Road

A49 Wigan Road, North West of Nicol Road, Ashton in Makerfield (30 mph) Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Wigan