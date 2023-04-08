These are the permanent road safety cameras across the Wigan borough
Safety cameras are essential to keep our roads safe, by discouraging drivers in a cost-effective way and furthermore identifying drivers who choose to ignore the warnings.
The law gives local authorities and safety organisations responsibility for installing and operating cameras.
They are put in places where statistics show a high number of collisions and casualties.
Here is where the borough’s six red light cameras are located:
A49 Chapel Lane, Jct Queen Street (30mph).
A49 Riverway, Jct Darlington Street (30mph).
A49 Riverway, Jct Rodney Street (30mph).
A579 Bolton Road, junction High Street (30mph).
A580 East Lancs Road, Jct Atherleigh Way (60mph).
Junction of Atherleigh Way, St.Helens Road (40/50mph).
Wigan’s fixed speed cameras are located:
A49 Warrington Road, near Stephens Way (30mph).
A49 Wigan Road, jct with Landgate Ind Est (30mph).
A572 Manchester Road, East of Marsland Green Lane, Astley (30mph).
A577 Atherton Road, near Hawthorn Avenue (30mph).
A58 Bolton Road, Riding Lane (30mph).
B5206 Shevington Lane, near Shevington High School (30mph).
B5328 Whelley, North of St Stephen's Avenue (30mph).
Spring Road, North of motorway bridge, opps Latham Lane (30 mph).
The only camera used for speed and red light infringements is located at:
A579 Atherleigh Way, Jct Kirkhall Lane, Leigh (40 mph).