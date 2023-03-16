These are the restaurants in Wigan with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

A number of restaurants in Wigan have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

We haven’t included pubs that serve food or fast-food chains. These are the restaurants in Wigan with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating.

And here you can find every takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Wigan with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating.

1 . Nando's Nando's at Robin Park has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: JP Photo Sales

2 . The Wheel The Wheel on Parsons Walk has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Divino Divino on Orrell Road, Orrell, has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Juniper Juniper on Church Lane, Shevington, has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: Google Photo Sales