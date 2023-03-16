News you can trust since 1853
Below are the restaurants in Wigan with a perfect 5 star hygiene rating
These are the restaurants in Wigan with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

A number of restaurants in Wigan have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Jon Peake
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

We haven’t included pubs that serve food or fast-food chains. These are the restaurants in Wigan with a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating.

And here you can find every takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Wigan with a perfect 5 out of 5 hygiene rating.

Nando's at Robin Park has a 5 out of 5 rating

1. Nando's

Nando's at Robin Park has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: JP

The Wheel on Parsons Walk has a 5 out of 5 rating

2. The Wheel

The Wheel on Parsons Walk has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: Google

Divino on Orrell Road, Orrell, has a 5 out of 5 rating

3. Divino

Divino on Orrell Road, Orrell, has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: Google

Juniper on Church Lane, Shevington, has a 5 out of 5 rating

4. Juniper

Juniper on Church Lane, Shevington, has a 5 out of 5 rating Photo: Google

