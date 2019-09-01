Thousands turn out for annual Wigan 10k

Thousands of runners took to the streets this morning for the seventh annual Wigan 10k.

The race was started by schoolboy Jack Johnson, the inspiration behind organising charity Joining Jack, in Wigan town centre.

Runners and walkers of all abilities made their way along the 6.2-mile course, which goes around the DW Stadium and through Mesnes Park.

Supporters lined the streets to cheer on the participants and there was live music on the course.

After crossing the finish line, everyone was given a medal and a goody bag.

A continental food market offered tasty treats throughout the day and bands performed on a stage in the town centre.

A family mile is due to start at 12.30pm, giving younger runners the chance to earn a medal.