Three shoes, 22 pie wrappers and 39 beer cans collected in litter pick by Wigan workers

The 15-strong team at Truline Construction & Interior Services filled 19 bags with waste at Martland Park.

The effort was supported by Wigan Council and essential materials, such as grabbers and gloves, were provided through the Government's Great British Spring Clean Initiative.

Truline chairman Ian Lucas joined in the litter pick

The waste, which was carefully sorted for recycling, featured a variety of peculiar items, including three shoes, 22 pie wrappers, 39 beer cans, a toothbrush, hair gel, a pair of glasses and a teddy bear.

Truline chairman Ian Lucas said: "The paths and kerbs around Martland Park are frequently scattered by litter. We wanted to do our part by clearing some of the unsightly waste.

"We are proud to contribute to the enhancement of the local neighbourhood, aligning with our companies’ environmental goals. By undertaking this litter pick, we hope to inspire other individuals and businesses to take proactive measures in preserving and nurturing their surroundings.”

Staff from Truline Construction & Interior Services downed tools and held a litter pick

Interior designer Hannah Fleming fills bags with rubbish