Care home provider New Care enlisted the help of queen, Isla Bates to help celebrate the 70-year reign of the monarch.

The three-year-old from Ashton has been going around various homes across Greater Manchester and Merseyside, and is due to complete her visits in Nottingham on June 1.

At Cheadle Manor, on Stockport Road in Cheadle, the royal engagement comprised a red carpet arrival for Isla, the national anthem followed by the planting of a tree, leaving a green lasting legacy at the 68-bed facility during this special year.

Isla Bates has been going round care homes dressed up as the Queen and planting a tree to celebrate the jubilee

Residents were seated to watch the commemorative event while former government minister David Mellor was also in attendance.

At Bramhall Manor, on Robbins Lane in Stockport, three residents, John Rankin, Richard Dixon and Eric Norcross helped Isla plant the tree, which was followed by a traditional British tea party.

The idea spiralled following a conversation with Isla’s grandmother.

Mum Alex Fairhurst, who works for New Care, said: “My mum came up with the idea after seeing a toddler in America dressed up as the queen and we thought why not tie it in with this year’s celebrations?

"It is a real privilege for Isla to be involved in the Platinum Jubilee and by planting the tree she is playing her part in improving the environment and leaving a lasting legacy.”

Rowena Bolton, home manager at Cheadle Manor, added: “The residents were thrilled to have a mini-Queen for the day and enjoyed the celebrations. There were smiles all round!"

Part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, the planting of the tree for the jubilee is designed to enhance the environment and create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, with the ultimate aim of benefiting future generations.

Alex added: “Isla loves spending time with the residents, she brightens up their day.

"Everywhere we go she just does her own thing, she’s a diva!