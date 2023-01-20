Time to get moving as Cancer Research UK's Race for Life returns to Wigan for 30th anniversary

The Race for Life events organised by Cancer Research UK are returning to the borough, with several distances on offer.

As well as getting active and helping a good cause, participants will receive a special medal to mark the 30th anniversary of Race for Life.

Race for Life raises money for research into cancer treatments

There will be 3k and 5k events on Wednesday, May 17 at Haigh Woodland Park, followed by 3k, 5k and 10k events at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 2.

They are open to men, women and children of all abilities, with money raised helping scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

The Race for Life at Pennington Flash will not return in 2023 due to scheduling difficulties, but the charity hopes it can be held in 2024. It did not take place in 2022 either, due to work at the park.

Race for Life is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event, with around 10m people taking part since 1994, raising more than £920m.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North West, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible in Wigan to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”