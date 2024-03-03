Toddlers get messy with paint and stickers during fun art workshop in Wigan

A free toddler-orientated art workshop and messy play session was held at The Edge by TERM Art Classes, run by Wigan artist Anna FC Smith.

Children could enjoy decorating their own fish with shiny stickers and colourful shapes, or get messy with poster paint, stamps and rollers to create a watery river.

It took inspiration from the visual arts exhibition Seeing Things, which showcases the work of nine artists based in the North West, curated by Wigan’s Matthew Wood.

Seeing Things is funded by the Arts Council and runs until Thursday, February 29 at The Edge.