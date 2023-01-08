The location of Dragon’s Eye Mine in Up Holland is closely guarded by local residents, and it can only be accessed through a “window in the floor.”

Its exact whereabouts are only known to them and a few “urban explorers” who share co-ordinates between themselves.

At the centre of the cave is the spectacular dragon’s eye.

It is thought to have been formed as a result of a collapsed mine roof that exposed different coloured sediments in the exposed rock.

The eye appears spherical when the light catches it in a certain way, however the surface is in fact flat.

Lee Fisher has spent the past four years trying to find the entrance to the cave.

The cave was apparently used by soldiers in World War II

He said: “I only manged to come across the entrance in the past week or so.

"I knew what was there and had a rough idea where it was but just couldn’t find that entrance.

"I had to and search for it as it’s not easy to find.

"The entrance is like a little tiny window in the floor which is always covered up.

"As soon as you enter there is a steep incline which you have to crawl through.

"It then opens up into a big chamber.

"In World War Two, the army took over the cave and built bunker-like structures inside to hold the ceiling up.”

It is believed that residents are keen to keep the location under wraps due to dangerous conditions in the area.

Lee said: “Urban explorers only share it to other explorers through a location pin so they can go there and visit it.

"The residents keep an eye on it because they don’t like people going down.

“I wouldn’t recommend people to go down there because it’s not safe at all.

"There are all kinds of collapses in the cave which is how you get the look of the dragon’s eye on the ceiling.

"There are a lot of people who want to know the location but you’ll never get it out of me.”

