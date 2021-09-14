Total raised by Wigan 10k for Joining Jack confirmed by organisers

The Wigan 10k has raised £21,000 for Joining Jack this year

The ninth edition of the event, sponsored by HW Moon Toyota Wigan, was a good day for everyone involved.

A trio of races, combined with good weather and fantastic support, saw the 10k return in style, with registration already open for next year’s race.

Joe Monk, from Preston Harriers, and Vicky Bryant, from Wigan Phoenix, finished first with respective times of 31 minutes nine seconds and 38 minutes three seconds.

Joining Jack was set up, after Jack Johnson was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 2011.

The aim of the charity is to promote and fund research into the study of the progressive muscle wasting condition.

Jack Johnson took part in this year’s event in his power chair, alongside his mum and dad, Alex and Andy.

As well as this, he came first in the Family Mile, alongside his brother James.

Meanwhile, the winners of the first ever September Wigan 5k were 16-year-old Zack Taylor, from Horwich Harriers, and Marie Jarvis, from Wigan Harriers, with respective times of 16 minutes 58 seconds and 19 minutes 39 seconds.

The 20,000th person also crossed the finish line, since the 10k was launched in 2013, with Lisa Griffin winning free entry to the 10th edition as well as a merchandise package from Joining Jack.

You can sign up to next year’s race, which takes place on Sunday 11 2022, by clicking here.