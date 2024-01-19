Tragedy as police confirm someone has died on railway in Wigan borough
A person has died on the railway in Wigan borough.
Emergency services went to the line in Lowton on Thursday after reports of a casualty.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to the line in Lowton at around 5.50pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."