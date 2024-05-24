Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely guy and good friend”, who died after fleeing Iraq and starting a new life in Wigan.

Kaiwan Nasralddin was just 20 years old when he was found dead at his home on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on September 11.

There were initially concerns of foul play, leading to detectives launching a murder investigation and making several arrests.

Kaiwan Nasralddin was described as a "wonderful mechanic"

But after further inquiries by the police and coroner’s office, it was found that no-one else had been involved.

Coroner Peter Sigee recorded that Kaiwan died by suicide at the end of an inquest looking into his death.

Kaiwan’s parents travelled from Iraq to attend the hearing and were supported by an interpreter, along with his friends.

His father Wrya Nasralddin told the hearing his son was a “happy boy” who did not suffer from any physical or mental health issues.

His mother expressed her grief, saying: “He only died once, but I die every single day. Even if I go to his grave, I don’t feel him.”

After the inquest, Kaiwan’s best friend Mohammad Latef said: “Kaiwan used to be my friend and I met him in Manchester Piccadilly. He was a lovely guy and good friend.

"He was always thinking about opening his own garage, because he was a wonderful mechanic worker and he could find car issues in a really short time. He was a happy guy.

"But then what happened to him was not believable for any of us. We were shocked when we heard that he had passed and unfortunately I couldn’t see him again. May God rest him in peace.”

The inquest heard Kaiwan was born in Iraq and worked as a mechanic, but his life changed when he joined an opposition political party and suffered “adverse treatment” from the authorities.

He fled to the UK, initially living in Leicestershire and then Wigan.

Kaiwan was kicked in the groin in Leicestershire seven months before he died, causing ongoing pain which was so severe that he threatened to harm himself.

He had also reported issues with his housemates and members of the public to Migrant Help, which supports refugees, and was advised to call the police if criminal threats were being made, but there was no evidence to suggest he had done so.

Kaiwain was found unresponsive at his home on September 11 and emergency services were called, but he could not be revived.

Home Office pathologist Dr Philip Lumb concluded he died by hanging. He did not find any defence-type injuries and there was “no objective pathological evidence of assault”, he said.

Kaiwan had material on his face and wrists, with police initially reporting his hands were bound behind his back, sparking a murder investigation.

But video footage from officers’ body-worn cameras revealed his arms were actually at his sides.

Det Insp Charlotte Quinn, who investigated Kaiwan’s death, said the material on his wrists “could have been self-placed”.