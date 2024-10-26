Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eviction notice has been served on travellers parked at Wigan’s Robin Park.

A small number of caravans set up home on Friday, just two days before England’s rugby league match against Samoa at The Brick Community Stadium.

It is at least the fourth time recently that travellers have moved onto Robin Park and the nearby athletics track car park, with eviction notices also served by Wigan Council on previous occasions.

It is hoped the caravans will vacate the site shortly.