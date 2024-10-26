Travellers parked at Wigan's Robin Park are served eviction notice

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Oct 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 08:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An eviction notice has been served on travellers parked at Wigan’s Robin Park.

A small number of caravans set up home on Friday, just two days before England’s rugby league match against Samoa at The Brick Community Stadium.

It is at least the fourth time recently that travellers have moved onto Robin Park and the nearby athletics track car park, with eviction notices also served by Wigan Council on previous occasions.

It is hoped the caravans will vacate the site shortly.

Related topics:WiganRobin ParkEnglandWigan Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice