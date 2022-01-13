Travellers stick to Wigan's approved sites

Travellers avoided unauthorised sites in Wigan last summer

New legislation could threaten the nomadic traditions of Gypsies and traveller communities by criminalising unauthorised encampments, the Friends, Families and Travellers charity warned, as it called the proposed measures “draconian.”

Currently passing through Parliament, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would see police given greater powers to tackle such encampments, including the right to seize vehicles and impose heavy fines on those trespassing “with intent to reside”.

In July, there were spaces for 16 caravans at local authority and privately owned sites in Wigan, according to the Government’s latest traveller caravan count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been flashpoints in previous years when caravans have moved onto land not allocated for their use leading to complaints and legal stand-offs.

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows there were 73 traveller caravans in the area in July – down from 75 in July 2019, when the last summer count took place.

Of those counted this year, none were on unauthorised pitches.

Across England, 21,000 traveller caravans were on approved pitches at the first count since the coronavirus pandemic began – almost 90 per cent of those counted.

However, the figures show 3,000 were on unauthorised encampments, with most of those situated on land belonging to travellers and Gypsies.

The number of caravans parked up on other unapproved sites has dropped by a third nationally since the last summer count was conducted in July 2019.

But the FFT says it gives no indication of the number of people waiting for approved pitches.

The charity estimates hundreds of people could be waiting for a space across England, while the figures show just two new socially rented pitches were created nationally between July 2019 and July 2021.

The introduction of new legislation could have a “chilling” impact on those currently residing on roadside camps and those who wish to live nomadically, according to FFT.

Abbie Kirkby, public affairs and policy manager at the charity, said the count failed to capture a “grim lack” of safe stopping spaces.

She said: “It tells us the number of vehicles, but nothing about the people and stories behind them.

“With the Government’s policing bill making its way through Parliament, Gypsy and Traveller people living roadside will soon be caught in a catch-22 of potentially facing prison or being forced to move into bricks and mortar.

“It’s utterly illogical and immoral to use the full force of the law to tell people where they can’t go without telling them where they can go.”

A Government spokeswoman said it welcomed the reduction in unauthorised sites and had provided funding to councils to build traveller sites an in effort to ensure Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities are supported.

She added: “Through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, the Government is delivering on a manifesto commitment to strengthen the police’s powers to arrest and seize the vehicles of those who set up unauthorised encampments and cause damage, disruption, or distress.”