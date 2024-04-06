Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tanya Holden was described as “one of the most genuine, loving, caring ladies” as an online fund-raising appeal was launched in her memory.

Married to James, she had four children and was a regular fund-raiser for a host of good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was busy putting together Easter hampers and organising a raffle in the weeks before she died.

Tanya Holden

Nicola Irvine, who created the appeal, wrote: “Tanya loved fund-raising and did so for many different charities and was always one of the first to have a go on other people’s football cards, sponsors, raffles etc. I know a lot of people are struggling at the minute so please as a community let’s pull together and raise some money for the family.”

People paid their respects to Tanya by leaving comments on the website after making donations.

Kay Murray wrote: “Happy memories Tanya of our chats in the school office you truly were an inspiration and one of kind. A passionate Mum and great friend to others. You made me laugh and smile and brightened my day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Charnock wrote: “Loved and missed, thank you for always being just you, so kind caring and friendly, Rest in peace Tanya you beautiful soul, I will miss your lovely face.”

A tribute to Tanya was posted on Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC’s Facebook page, which said: “The club are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of one of our amazing parents Tanya Holden, three of her children are players at our club with her eldest child being part of Ince Rose Bridge's LDRL team.

"Tanya was an amazing, warm-hearted, charismatic and fun lady, and a prolific fund-raiser for the club, she went above and beyond to help the teams in which her children were involved.

"Tanya's light will never dim.

“Everyone at the club extends their love and light to her amazing family, especially her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rest easy Tanya you will always be remembered with warmth and a smile.”

A minute’s silence in memory of Tanya is being held before all matches at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club this weekend.