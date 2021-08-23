Tributes paid to Wigan based footballer who died in hiking accident

Kieran Halliwell died in a hiking accident

A memorial has been set up to remember Kieran Halliwell, 35, who was an experienced hiker and was climbing Mweelrea Mountain in County Mayo.

He was said to have been well equipped for the walk, having completed it before, and was well dressed to tackle the mountain.

On Monday August 16 at around 3.30pm, he had sent a selfie, at the summit, to family members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An alert was sent out the following day when failed to return from the hike, which initiated a search operation to find him.

It was called off on the Wednesday after his body was discovered.

Mr Halliwell, who was originally from Ireland, played for several football clubs in the Wigan area.

His most recent team, Atherton Town FC, described him as a “friend” and “companion.”

Mr Halliwell played for several clubs in the Wigan borough

They wrote on Twitter: “He was a light in this world and really was one of a kind. He made an impression on everyone he met.

“Kie would be laughing at all the attention and love people have shown towards him.”

A minute's applause was held ahead of their home game against Boothstown FC on Saturday, with Mr Halliwell’s nephew carrying out a wreath, while the visiting side also provided one.

Mr Halliwell’s former side’s Atherton Collieries and Leigh Athletic also paid their respects in the same way prior to their weekend’s match.

The Colls shared an old photo from his time at the club, and described their 2013/14 Crazy Gang Player of the Year as a “popular figure” with players, staff and fans.

Former teammates paid their respects as well on social media.

Ellis Allen wrote: “To hear the news of the passing of Kieran Halliwell, a player who helped me the most during my first loan move to Abbey Hey FC in 2018, is upsetting. I send my best wishes to your family at this tough time.”

Former Ashton Athletic manager, Steve Wilkes, also reflected on his time working alongside Mr Halliwell.