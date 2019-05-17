Tributes paid to Wigan teenager who died on railway

Tributes have poured in for a Wigan teenager who was killed in a tragic incident on the railway.



Bradley Whittle has been named as the 19-year-old victim of a tragic incident on the railway near Wigan North Western on Wednesday, May 15.

Bradley, believed to be a former Deanery High student, was also a promising young footballer for Charnock Richard Football Club, who play in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

On its social media channels, the club said: "It is with much sadness that we hear today the devastating news about the tragic passing of one of our players, Brad Whittle.

"Brad came to the club as a 13 year old and scored goals in abundance winning many titles.

"He will be sorely missed by all his friends and team mates at Charnock Richard. The club sends its sincere condolences to Brads family. RIP Brad."

Brad Whittle

The club also shared a video of Brad's winning goal against Chorley FC in a 2016 fixture.

"One memory that will last forever is Brad’s goal Away at Chorley," the club said.

"The reserves were massive underdogs before the tie and he single handedly won the game for Charnock, the noise from supporters says it all."

The club's post elicited an outpouring of emotional tributes from family and friends, including Brad's father Mark who wrote: "Thank you so much for your kind words and thoughts. We are devastated and broken that Bradley has passed. Such great memories at charnock watching him playing football. RIP my son xx"

The Charnock Richard players celebrate Brad Whittle's (second from right) third goal against Tyldesley in the Lancashire FA U15 County Cup Final in 2015

Bri Reid said: "A great young man who I had the pleasure of coaching and as a true friend to my son and a fantastic well respected young man RIP Brad It saddens me with a heavy heat I have to say goodbye. My heart goes out to his family xx"

Paul Dodd said: "So shocked at the sad news, was a fantastic goal scorer and fantastic lad, so many happy memories of brad getting us the winner RIP brad."

Ashton Athletic also expressed their condolences online, saying: "Terrible news. Brad had a spell with us at Under 18 and reserves level. Great player and a great lad. Condolences to everyone at the club and his family and friends."

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123.