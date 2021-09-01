Tributes pour in for popular Wigan Riversiders Supporters Club stalwart

Former Wigan Warriors player Brian Larkin, right, with wife Joan, left, and Barbara Thompson secretary of Wigan Past Players’ Association at the Wigan Warriors Rugby Memories dementia group

Barbara Thompson, a stalwart of Wigan’s Riversiders Supporters Club, has died following a recent illness aged 70.

She had been involved with the Riversiders for more than three decades, first getting involved with the junior programme at Central Park and later serving for many years as the treasurer.

A lifelong Wigan fan, she also assisted with many testimonials and was a driving force in helping the fundraising drive for the Billy Boston statue at Believe Square, in Wigan town centre.

Barbara was married to Keith for 47 years and the Bryn couple had two daughters and three grandchildren.

Keith said: “She was my rock. People say we were joined at the hip - if ever I was on my own someone would ask me where Barbara is, and it was the same the other way.

“Seeing all the comments and tributes have underlined to us just how much she meant to everyone.”

Their passion for Wigan had seen them follow the club around the world.

The Warriors issued a statement to pay their condolences, saying they were deeply saddened to learn of her death on Sunday and the players all wore black arm bands as a mark of respect at Castleford on Monday evening.

Their statement read: “Barbara has been involved with The Riversiders over 30 years – going back to Wigan’s Central Park days. All our thoughts are with Barbara’s family – including her husband Keith, daughters Tabatha and Samantha and grandchildren Jack, Charlotte and Barrie – and all her friends at this very sad time.”

Terry Wynn, who was chairman of the Billy Boston fund-raising committee, said: “The Billy Boston statue wouldn’t have come about without her. A key part of the whole process and a dedicated, hard working colleague who became a friend. Wigan is enriched for having Barbara Thompson in this world.”

Wigan Observer Editor, Janet Wilson, said: “I was lucky enough to work alongside Barbara on the Billy Boston statue appeal and it was a privilege to get to know her.

“She had an amazing knack of quietly getting things done without any fuss. She was a lovely lady who will be much missed.”

Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux said: “I got to know Barbara really well having worked closely with her in delivering the Billy Boston statue.

“She was a wonderful person who was so passionate about rugby league and a 100 per cent Wigan Warriors fan.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Barbara’s family and friends at this sad time and I also know she will be greatly missed by her extended family at Wigan Warriors supporters club.”