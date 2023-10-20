Tributes pour in for Wigan man described as a ‘good lad’ after his tragic death at the age of 32
Brendan Carden was found unresponsive at his flat in Atherton on October 1 and later pronounced dead.
A fund-raising page set up by his heartbroken family to help with funeral costs described Brendan – also known as Bren – as "a much loved person in the community (who) had so much respect for everyone. We are all overwhelmed how much respect and love people had for him."
A family member wrote on social media: "Unfortunately and unbelievably it’s with heartbreaking news that our Brendan has died.
"As a family it’s the biggest tragedy we could ever face and it’s already been put on Facebook, so I thought it best to confirm that sadly it is true."
One person replied that "Brendan was such a good lad."
Brendan was a former pupil of Hesketh Fletcher CE High School and studied at Wigan and Leigh College.
Tattoo and piercing shop Heartless Vandals Tattoo Lounge posted on Facebook: "Us at Heartless Vandals would like from the bottom of our hearts to send our love to family and friends. Brendan has been tattooed before and a few of us knew him personally so as a team we are going to be doing a raffle to raise as much money as we can to help support family at this dreadful time.
"Let's pull together and do everything we can as a community."
An inquest into Mr Carden's death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court and heard the cause of death was hanging. The full inquest is due to take place on December 8.