Tributes pour in for Wigan man described as a ‘good lad’ after his tragic death at the age of 32

Tributes have poured in following the tragic death of a popular man at the age of 32.
By Alan Weston
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Brendan Carden was found unresponsive at his flat in Atherton on October 1 and later pronounced dead.

A fund-raising page set up by his heartbroken family to help with funeral costs described Brendan – also known as Bren – as "a much loved person in the community (who) had so much respect for everyone. We are all overwhelmed how much respect and love people had for him."

A family member wrote on social media: "Unfortunately and unbelievably it’s with heartbreaking news that our Brendan has died.

The death was announced of Brendan 'Bren' Carden at the age of 32The death was announced of Brendan 'Bren' Carden at the age of 32
"As a family it’s the biggest tragedy we could ever face and it’s already been put on Facebook, so I thought it best to confirm that sadly it is true."

One person replied that "Brendan was such a good lad."

Brendan was a former pupil of Hesketh Fletcher CE High School and studied at Wigan and Leigh College.

Tattoo and piercing shop Heartless Vandals Tattoo Lounge posted on Facebook: "Us at Heartless Vandals would like from the bottom of our hearts to send our love to family and friends. Brendan has been tattooed before and a few of us knew him personally so as a team we are going to be doing a raffle to raise as much money as we can to help support family at this dreadful time.

"Let's pull together and do everything we can as a community."

An inquest into Mr Carden's death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court and heard the cause of death was hanging. The full inquest is due to take place on December 8.

