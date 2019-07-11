Trolley good fun for Girl Guides as they help food banks

Guides went wild in the aisles at a borough supermarket as they converted sponsorship money into meals for those on the breadline.

Bedford Methodist Guides, also known as the 22nd Leigh pack, raised more than £300 by doing a sponsored walk around the field at the back of their headquarters.

They then went along to the Asda store in Leigh and spent the cash on a mountain of products to be sent to Atherton and Leigh Foodbank.

Warren Done, who set up the organisation distributing emergency food parcels to those in need, brought along a list of the items which were required before three trolleys full of groceries were transferred to the foodbank’s van.

The Guides were supporting Atherton and Leigh Foodbank as part of a project which required them to do something supporting their local community.