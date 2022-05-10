TV presenter who compered Wigan Athletic's Party in the Park named as new Countdown host

Only days ago Colin Murray was on the Mesnes Park bandstand compering the Latics’ celebrations for winning the League One title and promotion back to the Championship.

Now it has been announced that the seasoned sports journalist will be taking over the hot seat of Channel Four’s cult quiz show when Anne Robinson quits in the summer.

Colin Murray was master of ceremonies at Wigan Athletic's Party in the Park

Murray, 45, has already been filming episodes and at the moment is being described as a temporary replacement for Robinson until the autumn, but insiders say that the Northern Irishman could be given the job permanently if he proves a hit.