TV star visits Wigan restaurant to film hit show

Actress Jorgie Porter made a special appearance at a Wigan restaurant as part of an ITV hit show.

Summat To Ate restaurant, in Hindley, played host to Jorgie, who had lunch there and filmed the final of Celebrity Dinner Date.

The show sees people go on a number of blind dates and fill up on meals prepared by the dates themselves.

They must then try to find true love.

Jorgie is best known for portraying the role of Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2008 until 2016, while she also starred on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

ITV said Jorgie was on one of her dates while she was at the restaurant.

The broadcaster said that Jorgie will appear in an episode of Celebrity Dinner Date that will air later this year.