Two choirs to combine for special concert at Wigan church

A Wigan’s church’s choristers are teaming up with a full-throated male voice choir for a special afternoon of music-making.

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

St Andrew’s CE Church on Mort Street, Springfield, will be the venue for a concert featuring its own singers and Aughton Male Voice Choir for a celebration of of timeless classic show songs and pop standards.

The people of Leigh have their say ahead of local election day
Also performing will be local Soloist Liz Thornton.

St Andrew's CE Church, Springfield, will host the concert next monthSt Andrew's CE Church, Springfield, will host the concert next month
The concert takes place at 3pm on Sunday May 14 and admission if £3 on the door.

A church spokesman said: “Support the local community and enjoy some cultural entertainment on a sunny spring Sunday afternoo!”

