Two people suffer smoke inhalation in blaze at Wigan tanning shop
Emergency services rushed to the blaze at Tropicana Tan Centre, on Whelley, Whelley, at around 1pm on Thursday.
Firefighters battled the flames at the shop for more than two hours.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial address in Whelley, Wigan.
“Three fire engines from Hindley, Horwich and Atherton fire stations quickly arrived at the scene, where they used hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan and other specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
“Two casualties were treated at the scene by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service for minor smoke inhalation.
“Firefighters were at the scene for around two and a quarter hours.”
A post on the shop’s Facebook page said it has closed temporarily.
