UFC Athletes Inspire mentoring programme at Wigan Youth Zone

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Wigan Youth Zone proudly launched its UFC x OnSide Mentoring Programme, marking the third collaboration of its kind within the OnSidenetwork. This event offered an inspiring opportunity for local young people to train alongside renowned UFC athletes Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Lerone Murphy, Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon, and Julianna Peña.

The members enjoyed hands-on training sessions with these elite fighters, gaining invaluable insights and learning new skills from true role models in the sport. The programme, available to young people aged 11 to 19, includes Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sessions held three times a week, providing a safe and supportive environment for personal development. Through structured MMA training, participants are encouraged to develop essential life skills such as self-control, resilience, and respect. The programme is designed not only to boost physical fitness and self-confidence but also to offer a constructive outlet for managing stress and emotional challenges.

Wigan Youth Zone’s Head of Operations, Sikander Ali, said: "We are thrilled to have launched the UFC x OnSide Mentoring Programme here at Wigan Youth Zone, especially with the incredible support of UFC athletes. The launch was truly remarkable, offering our young people the rare and unforgettable opportunity to train directly with such esteemed role models. The event was truly inspiring, and it highlighted the positive impact that these athletes can have on young people. Their presence and engagement not only brought excitement but also highlighted the importance of discipline, resilience, and respect. We’re proud to offer a safe and supportive environment where our members can grow both physically and mentally, and we look forward to seeing them thrive in this programme.”

UFC sessions at OnSide’s Wigan Youth Zone (Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU), will run on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings. To find out more about visit: www.wiganyouthzone.org or check out their social media channels @WiganYouthZone.

Photographs by Wigan Youth Zone

