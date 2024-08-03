The members enjoyed hands-on training sessions with these elite fighters, gaining invaluable insights and learning new skills from true role models in the sport. The programme, available to young people aged 11 to 19, includes Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sessions held three times a week, providing a safe and supportive environment for personal development. Through structured MMA training, participants are encouraged to develop essential life skills such as self-control, resilience, and respect. The programme is designed not only to boost physical fitness and self-confidence but also to offer a constructive outlet for managing stress and emotional challenges.

Wigan Youth Zone’s Head of Operations, Sikander Ali, said: "We are thrilled to have launched the UFC x OnSide Mentoring Programme here at Wigan Youth Zone, especially with the incredible support of UFC athletes. The launch was truly remarkable, offering our young people the rare and unforgettable opportunity to train directly with such esteemed role models. The event was truly inspiring, and it highlighted the positive impact that these athletes can have on young people. Their presence and engagement not only brought excitement but also highlighted the importance of discipline, resilience, and respect. We’re proud to offer a safe and supportive environment where our members can grow both physically and mentally, and we look forward to seeing them thrive in this programme.”