Alina Podolian’s mum Yuliia, 52, sister Inna Hashynskyi, 34, nephew Artem, 10 and dad Anatolnii, 55, fled their hometown of Illintsi in the war-torn country to seek refuge at her partner’s home in Kendalm Street, Gidlow.

Due to the Russian invasion, they have had to abandon their home, which they built themselves over the last 10 years.

They had to leave everything they’ve ever worked for behind and escape the country they love in order to secure their future and safety.

WIGAN - 21-03-22 Ukrainian Alina Podolian lives in Wigan, some of her family have fled the war in Ukraine and are now living with her, from left, Inna Hashynskyi (sister), Noah, two, (son), Faisal Khan (boyfriend), Alina Podolian, Yuliia Podolian (mum) and Artem Hashynskyi, ten, nephew.

The family travelled to the Polish border, where they spent five days sleeping in a car, before spending a further week in the country while waiting for the visas that allow them entry to the UK.

Unfortunately, Alina’s father was refused entry at the border as he has a disability which he sustained serving in the Soviet army in the 1980s.

Alina’s brother-in-law Slava Hashynskyi, 45, also had to stay behind as men are not allowed to leave in case they are called up to fight, leaving Artem not knowing if he will ever see his father again.

Alina's dad Anatolii and grandmother Nadia.

Alina, 26, said: “It was a stressful time for me and my family as the UK government didn’t make it easy for them to come here.

"There is constant shooting in Illintsi. My father tells me how he is often woken up in the middle of the night to the house shaking from all the violence and how he has to hide underground.

"They have a power cut there too so they have very limited access to the news, so only get updates from our phone calls.

"Getting them through the Polish border was a struggle as there was no petrol so people were left waiting. The lovely volunteers helped feed them and make sure they were alright.”

The last time the family were all together on Alina's last visit to Ukraine.

The lengthy stay in Poland became quite costly to Alina and her partner Faisal, who were paying for the family.

They set up a Gofundme page to help them over the next few uncertain months, which has already exceeded the original £1,000 target.

Alina now faces the challenge of helping her mum and sister start their lives here, without knowing if they will ever see her father or brother-in-law again.

Alina added: “I feel helpless because there is very little I can do to help.

"We don’t know if we will ever see them again, or if we do how long it will be.

"My nephew is only a child and the thought of his father fighting for his country, not knowing if he will see his face is devastating.

"Ukraine knew that a Russian invasion was possible but no-one could have predicted the damage it has caused.

“Even though my mum and sister have found refuge, I don’t consider them saved.

"My mum who worked in a pharmacy and my sister who worked as a hairdresser now have to being a whole new life in a strange place without their husbands.

"They face so much uncertainty it is heart-breaking, it is extremely scary being in a new country with a young child, especially with everything going on.”