Disabled Wigan motorist's anger at car park changes which led to fine
A Wigan pensioner is alerting shoppers to changes at a local retail hub after being hit with a parking fine.
Pam Green was a regular visitor to Robin Park due to its four hours’ free parking.But the Ashton 66-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, was shocked to receive a £100 parking charge on her latest trip – only then discovering the free period had been cut to three hours.Pam thinks the change will come as a shock to many shoppers.Pam said: “I hadn’t realised the time had changed. The parking time at Robin Park was ideal for me due to my MS. That combined with the flat surface and not being too far from your car no matter where you shop worked for me.“When I last went, I’d gone to Bensons for Beds and was in there for a while and then went to an over-60s sale at Boots followed by some lunch in Burger King.“I was stunned to recieve the fine. Being a frequent user I didn’t even check, which is partly my fault but it is still being advertised online at four hours which is misleading.
“Ironically I had actually gone to save money by going to Bensons and Boots but have now managed to lose all my savings so I’m pretty upset. I am a law-abiding pensioner who feels punished for just going shopping.”Pam feels the reduction in time without being able to add more hours will put people off using Robin Park.She added: “It is insufficient time. I strongly feel this is discrimination for elderly people who aren’t as quick on their feet as younger shoppers.“People are encouraged to shop locally, but when you know you can park free all day at Trafford centre and other retail parks all day free people may stop using Robin Park and local jobs could be lost.“I think Parsonage at Leigh is free all day, Ravenhead retail in St. Helens is also free and Warrington Cockedge has two free hours with an option to add extra on a meter should you wish to stay longer.”WiganToday contacted G24 which runs the car park for a comment but has not yet received a response.