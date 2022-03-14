Pam Green was a regular visitor to Robin Park due to its four hours’ free parking.But the Ashton 66-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, was shocked to receive a £100 parking charge on her latest trip – only then discovering the free period had been cut to three hours.Pam thinks the change will come as a shock to many shoppers.Pam said: “I hadn’t realised the time had changed. The parking time at Robin Park was ideal for me due to my MS. That combined with the flat surface and not being too far from your car no matter where you shop worked for me.“When I last went, I’d gone to Bensons for Beds and was in there for a while and then went to an over-60s sale at Boots followed by some lunch in Burger King.“I was stunned to recieve the fine. Being a frequent user I didn’t even check, which is partly my fault but it is still being advertised online at four hours which is misleading.