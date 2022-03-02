Transport for Greater Manchester has allocated funding for work at both Hindley and Bryn stations from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue and ward councillors have long campaigned for improvements at Hindley, so are delighted with the investment.

MP Yvonne Fovargue with Hindley ward councillors Jim Talbot and Paul Blay at Hindley railway station

It could see passenger lift access to both platforms and direct access from the car park.

The timing of the work will be informed by other planned projects, to reduce disruption for passengers.

This will include the electrification of the line by Network Rail, which will see the track between Wigan North Western and Lostock junction in Bolton undergo a £78m upgrade, expected to be completed in 2024/25.

The platforms at the station would also be extended to cater for six-carriage trains in the future.

Ms Fovargue said: “Hindley station has been recognised for some time as requiring this investment and I am delighted that we can now see a bright future for this well-used station.

“If we are to see more people using public transport, then these works are vital.

“Both schemes will deliver better accessibility, air quality, less railway noise and more reliable journeys for passengers and build on the improvements to rolling stock by Northern.”

Hindley councillor Jim Talbot said: “After many years of lobbying along with my colleague Coun Paul Blay for improvements to our station, the investment news is most welcome. Disabled access to the station has always been a major issue for many rail passengers due to the steep stairs.

“With the improvements proposed this will open full access to the station allowing the disabled, elderly and mothers with children in pushchairs to use the station easily.

“The electrification of the line will also provide cleaner and eco-friendly trains and enhance this much-needed public service.”

Several other stations across Greater Manchester have also been selected for improvements, including Bryn.

Options being considered there are passenger lift access to both platforms or modifications to the existing step ramp.

Coun Sam Flemming, who represents Bryn, said: “I welcome the funding towards and proposed enhancement of Bryn train station.

“Increased use of public transport is a key party of becoming a greener region and it must be truly accessible to all members of the public.

“This scheme will go a long way towards ensuring that and it has my support.”