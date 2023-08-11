News you can trust since 1853
Urgent search continues for teenage girl who has been missing for nearly two months

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly two months.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 20:14 BST

Bayan Al-Mohammed is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale, London and Glasgow.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hijab, checked black and white leggings, a pink sweater and black trainers with white soles.

Bayan Al-Mohammed, 16, is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous inquiries to find Bayan and make sure she is OK.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are continuing to ask anyone with information about Bayan’s whereabouts – or Bayan herself – to contact the police as soon as possible.”

To report immediate sightings of Bayan call 999.

If you have any other information that could assist our enquiries, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 1137 of June 28, 2023.

