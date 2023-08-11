Bayan Al-Mohammed is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale, London and Glasgow.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hijab, checked black and white leggings, a pink sweater and black trainers with white soles.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous inquiries to find Bayan and make sure she is OK.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are continuing to ask anyone with information about Bayan’s whereabouts – or Bayan herself – to contact the police as soon as possible.”

To report immediate sightings of Bayan call 999.