The site, off Rothay Street, Leigh, will contain 10 one-bedroom flats with seven parking spaces to the rear.

The land, which was once home to an ATS tyre service depot and workshop, will become a living space that is affordable.

The vacant site on Rothay Street, Leigh

Each flat will have its own kitchen, bathroom, living area and entrance – meaning it would not operate how a house of multiple occupation (HMO) would.

One objection submitted by a local suggested that this development could interfere with local businesses’ access to Tweed Street, which backs onto the site.

But this was quashed by the officer’s report which highlighted that pedestrian access is also available from Rothay Street, to the front of the site, which will be served by a reinstated footway.

“The site has good access to local shops, services and employment opportunities, and regular bus services along Chapel Street,” the report stated. “There are no known insuperable physical or environmental constraints on the development of the land.”

Paul Cook Developments, the applicant, was given the green light for this proposal by Wigan Council, upon agreement of a financial contribution to local infrastructure ( section 106 money).

A total of £17,550 was agreed between both parties, which will go towards new landscaping and surfacing and children’s play equipment at Lilford Park.

