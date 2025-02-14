Valentine's Day: 14 of the most romantic street names across Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 08:41 BST
Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day, but Wigan couples don’t have to jet off to Paris or Rome to enjoy a bit of romance.

For there are plenty of romantic places right here in Wigan for people to mark the occasion.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, we have taken a look at some of the most romantic street names across the borough.

Arrow Street, Leigh

1. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Arrow Street, Leigh Photo: Google Street View

Dovey Close, Tyldesley

2. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Dovey Close, Tyldesley Photo: Google Street View

Lovers Lane, Atherton

3. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Lovers Lane, Atherton Photo: Paul Simpson

Close Lane, Hindley

4. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Close Lane, Hindley Photo: Google Street View

