Valentine's Day flowers: 12 of the highest-rated florists in Wigan according to Google reviews

Valentine’s Day is upon us and Wigan florists are stocked up ready for an influx of romantics looking to impress their partner.

By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago

We’ve searched Google reviews to find the highest-rated florists in Wigan and there are 12 with ratings ranging from 4.4 to 5 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 reviews.

There are a number of other florists that deserve a special mention that have less than 10 reviews and they are: Perfect Daze on Chapel Street, Pemberton, Anita’s Secret Garden on Wigan Road, Bryn, The Flower Hut on St James’s Road, Orrell, The Rose Boutique on Fleet Street, Orrell, Artificial Flower Power on Bryn Street, Bryn, Cherry Blossoms of Aspull & Haigh on Scot Lane, Aspull and Appley Blossom on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge.

The 12 highest-rated florists in Wigan for Valentine’s Day according to Google reviews are ...

1. Hill's Florist

Hill's Florist on Orrell Road, Orrell, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 31 Google reviews

2. Zsa Zsa Florist

Zsa Zsa Florist on Main Street, Billinge, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews

3. Wild Flowers

Wild Flowers on High Street, Standish, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 20 Google reviews

4. Hannah Simons Flowers

Hannah Simons Flowers on Gidlow Lane has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 25 Google reviews

