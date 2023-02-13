Valentine's Day flowers: 12 of the highest-rated florists in Wigan according to Google reviews

We’ve searched Google reviews to find the highest-rated florists in Wigan and there are 12 with ratings ranging from 4.4 to 5 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 reviews.

There are a number of other florists that deserve a special mention that have less than 10 reviews and they are: Perfect Daze on Chapel Street, Pemberton, Anita’s Secret Garden on Wigan Road, Bryn, The Flower Hut on St James’s Road, Orrell, The Rose Boutique on Fleet Street, Orrell, Artificial Flower Power on Bryn Street, Bryn, Cherry Blossoms of Aspull & Haigh on Scot Lane, Aspull and Appley Blossom on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge.