Valentine's Day: the 14 most romantic street names across Wigan borough

Happy couples may consider jetting off to Paris or Venice to celebrate their love this Valentine’s Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

But there are plenty of romantic places right here in Wigan for people to mark the occasion.

For some, there will be restaurants, beauty spots and other venues which bring back happy memories of their time together.

There are lots of other love-filled locations though and we have taken a look at some of the most romantic street names across the borough.

Lovers Lane, Atherton

1. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Lovers Lane, Atherton Photo: Paul Simpson

Arrow Street, Leigh

2. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Arrow Street, Leigh Photo: Google Street View

Dovey Close, Tyldesley

3. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Dovey Close, Tyldesley Photo: Google Street View

Church Drive, Orrell

4. The most romantic street names in Wigan borough

Church Drive, Orrell Photo: Michelle Adamson

