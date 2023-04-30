News you can trust since 1853
Vets in Wigan: These are the 11 highest rated according to Google reviews

Pets are at the centre of many families and when they get sick or injured you want to know that you can rely on the vets to whom you are taking them.

By Sian Jones
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

It can be upsetting if your pet suddenly becomes unwell, however there are a number of veterinary surgeries established across Wigan.

Each of these centres was rated 4.5 or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest-rated vets in Wigan.

These are the highest rated vets in Wigan

These are the highest rated vets in Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 175 reviews

2. The Lane Family Pet Centre- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 175 reviews

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 179 reviews

3. Anrich Vets- Caroline Street, Wigan.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 179 reviews

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 627 reviews

4. Vets4Pets- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 627 reviews

