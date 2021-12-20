Video of Wigan Heinz's Turkey Trot charity run

Staff from the Heinz plant at Kitt Green were taking part in the annual Turkey Trot, raising funds for the Rainbow children's ward at Wigan Infirmary.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Perhaps the most gruelling outfit in which to run though was a real one: the site's part-time fire crew ran in full kit!

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.