Hospice gardener Jim Nicholson

Visitors enjoy rare opportunity to see Wigan charity's award-winning gardens

There were beautiful blooms and glorious greenery on display as Wigan and Leigh Hospice opened its award-winning gardens to visitors.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:45 pm

Usually the Hindley-based charity’s grounds are reserved for patients and their loved ones, staff and volunteers, so it was a chance for other people to walk around the gardens and admire the colourful flowerbeds, three ponds and Chinese bridge in rainbow colours.

The gardens are maintained by a group of volunteers and gardener Jim Nicholson, and have won several awards from North West in Bloom.

They were opened as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme, an initiative which sees more than 3,500 private gardens opening for charity every year.

1. Wigan and Leigh Hospice gardens open day

Sam Nicholson at the Chinese bridge

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

2. Wigan and Leigh Hospice gardens open day

Lynne West enjoys the gardens

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. Wigan and Leigh Hospice gardens open day

Veronica Walker stops to smell the flowers

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

4. Wigan and Leigh Hospice gardens open day

The beautiful gardens

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

