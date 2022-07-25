Visitors enjoy rare opportunity to see Wigan charity's award-winning gardens

Usually the Hindley-based charity’s grounds are reserved for patients and their loved ones, staff and volunteers, so it was a chance for other people to walk around the gardens and admire the colourful flowerbeds, three ponds and Chinese bridge in rainbow colours.
The gardens are maintained by a group of volunteers and gardener Jim Nicholson, and have won several awards from North West in Bloom.
They were opened as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme, an initiative which sees more than 3,500 private gardens opening for charity every year.
Page 1 of 3