Volunteer Jordan recognised as Haigh railway dream picks up steam

Jordan Leeds, 34, travels north most weekends to lead volunteer efforts to restore Haigh Woodland Park’s much-loved miniature railway, which was closed in 2020 due to Covid.

Wigan Council is currently exploring plans to get the line back up and running so it can be part of the park’s exciting future – alongside the restoration of Haigh Hall into an arts and heritage destination of national significance.

Works to both the track and rolling stock are already underway, led by Jordan and a brilliant team of volunteers – including members of the Haigh Woodland Railway Supporters' Association which he himself founded.

Keith Bergman (general manager), Councillor Chris Ready, Jordan Leeds and Councillor Ron Conway

Councillor Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods said: “Exciting things are happening at Haigh Woodland Park with our transformation of Haigh Hall already going full steam ahead!

“I’m sure many local people have fond memories of the miniature railway and we think it has real potential to be a part of Haigh’s bright future.

“On behalf of the people of the borough, I’d like to thank Jordan and his fellow volunteers for all their time and effort to make this vision a reality.”

Jordan is something of an expert when it comes to rail – working as a senior boilersmith for a company that maintains some of the world’s most famous steam locomotives such as The Royal Scot, Britannia and Blue Peter.

His love of rail and steam began at the age of three when, on a family visit to Carnforth, he saw the bright red tank engine named ‘Lindsay’ – a locomotive that once pulled the wagons of the Wigan Coal and Iron Company, part of the rich industrial heritage of Haigh.

On his efforts to restore Haigh’s 15-inch gauge railway, Jordan said: “It’s not just a worthwhile project for Wigan and Haigh – it’s a passion.

“There is so much love and interest for the railway, among volunteers, visitors and the local community. It’s an exciting time and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

The Haigh Hall project team is exploring options to make a revived railway a financially sustainable experience for the future visitor destination.

Alongside the £31.5m transformation of Haigh Hall, which is being supported by £20m in Levelling Up funding, other ongoing projects at Haigh Woodland Park include the Amphitheatre for a Tree sculpture garden funded by Arts Council England, and the restoration of the Plantation Gates with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.