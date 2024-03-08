Volunteer presented with community award

The group isn’t just about fostering a love of art and bringing people closer together either. For the past six years Barry has coordinated members (who now number upwards of 25) to deliver food and drink hampers to the elderly and vulnerable in the Marsh Green, Kitt Green, Pemberton, Norley and Worsley Hall areas. Coun Draper said: “Barry is disabled but that hasn’t stopped him doing all this. He is a gentleman, a family man, a grafter and a real legend.”
Barry Prior was presented with the Heart of the Community award, in recognition of his volunteering and all he does for the community. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
from left, Coun Pat Draper, award recipient Barry Prior, Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Coun Matthew Dawber. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Marsh Green Art Group, who meet every Tuesday 12-3pm at St Francis Church Hall, Pemberton. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
