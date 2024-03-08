Volunteer presented with community award

A tireless Wigan volunteer who has helped to feed those in need, brought together the lonely and helped people develop new creative skills has been surprised with a Heart of the Community award. Among the many strings to Barry Prior’s bow is the running of Marsh Green Art Group and it was there that the Mayor Coun Kevin Anderson turned up to bestow the special prize upon him. The awards are given out by Douglas Ward Labour councillors (several of the art club members are from their patch) with plaques paid for by their Brighter Borough Fund purses. Couns Pat Draper and Matthew Dawber said they chose Barry because of all his good works over the years.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

The group isn’t just about fostering a love of art and bringing people closer together either. For the past six years Barry has coordinated members (who now number upwards of 25) to deliver food and drink hampers to the elderly and vulnerable in the Marsh Green, Kitt Green, Pemberton, Norley and Worsley Hall areas. Coun Draper said: “Barry is disabled but that hasn’t stopped him doing all this. He is a gentleman, a family man, a grafter and a real legend.”

Barry Prior was presented with the Heart of the Community award, in recognition of his volunteering and all he does for the community.

from left, Coun Pat Draper, award recipient Barry Prior, Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Coun Matthew Dawber.

Marsh Green Art Group, who meet every Tuesday 12-3pm at St Francis Church Hall, Pemberton.

Marsh Green Art Group, who meet every Tuesday 12-3pm at St Francis Church Hall, Pemberton.

