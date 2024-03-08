Volunteer presented with community award

A tireless Wigan volunteer who has helped to feed those in need, brought together the lonely and helped people develop new creative skills has been surprised with a Heart of the Community award. Among the many strings to Barry Prior’s bow is the running of Marsh Green Art Group and it was there that the Mayor Coun Kevin Anderson turned up to bestow the special prize upon him. The awards are given out by Douglas Ward Labour councillors (several of the art club members are from their patch) with plaques paid for by their Brighter Borough Fund purses. Couns Pat Draper and Matthew Dawber said they chose Barry because of all his good works over the years.