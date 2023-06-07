Volunteers needed as Wigan sight loss charity sees surge in popularity for its art gallery group

Henshaws, which helps people in Wigan and other areas of the North West, gets a group of people with visual impairments together for an art gallery or museum trip, using audio description and touch.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meetings were held up to 11 times a year but following the lockdowns, they have been going ahead up to four times per year.

Henshaws' art group at Gallery Oldham

That hasn’t stopped those with visual impairments coming out in force however, with 25 people attending the latest session at Gallery Oldham.

There, an expert social historian and a professional audio describer told the group the details of artefacts, paintings and other materials from the era of local cotton mill worker Sam Fitton.

That has prompted a renewed search for volunteer drivers and guides during this year’s Volunteering Week, which runs until June 7.

Drivers would be required to pick up an attendee from where they live, drive them to the venue, attend the event and then drive them home. The volunteer also gets to share in the enjoyment of the event.

The group's trip to Gallery Oldham

Guides, meanwhile, are needed to meet an attendee from a tram stop or railway station and make sure they safely arrive at the event.

Those who attend the events vary on the visual impairment spectrum – some have partial sight, while others have no sight at all.

Henshaws provides training to volunteers in visual impairment awareness and how to guide someone.

Fred Hernandez, 77, was one person at the Gallery Oldham event. He is completely blind and has had trouble with his sight since the age of three after contracting measles. An operation to correct it failed.

Fred said: “I really enjoyed the event, and I enjoyed it because there was a lot of history. Plus, I really enjoy the social aspect and the people here.”

Mary Gifford, 75, has been one of Henshaws’ volunteers since setting up the first art gallery outing more than 20 years ago.

As well as hoping for more volunteers, she wants to break down some of the stigma around blind people and art.

She said: “It’s a misconception to think we need to see well to be able to appreciate art. Everyone can appreciate art but in different ways.

“Those who are visually impaired will form an impression in their head using the audio description. And if there’s touch involved, that can be extremely valuable.

“Ultimately, we want more volunteers so we can continue offering these group visits which are so important to many.”

Henshaws’ director of fund-raising Stephen Tongue said: “The museum and art gallery trips are a lifeline for lots of our users who have sight loss.