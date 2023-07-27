We spoke to team leader for Wigan Anne Clarke to hear about volunteer vacancies.

She said: “We are looking to help more adults in Wigan who need reading support. We know that 2.5 million adults – over seven per cent of the adult population – in England alone can’t read or struggle with everyday reading, and we’re passionate about transforming more lives in the community through our proven, confidential programme of free, one-to-one, volunteer-led adult reading coaching.

“Becoming a volunteer for Read Easy is fun and fulfilling, but requires commitment and passion. You’ll be given lots of support, meet a diverse range of people and be part of a genuinely life-changing organisation. From experience, we know that learning to read really does change lives and being part of that process is special.

Some of the Wigan Read Easy management team at a local event

“Volunteering for Read Easy is an exciting chance to play a key role in bringing your community together and to make a real difference in your area,” Anne said.

“Whether you’ve got existing skills you’d like to put to good use, or are looking to develop new ones, volunteering can be a great chance to learn something new.”

“On a practical level, being unable to read or struggling to read means that even carrying out everyday tasks can be challenging, if not impossible. Many of our new readers have never been to the doctor as they’re too embarrassed to have to read and fill in forms. Being unable to read and write is often associated with depression, isolation and even higher mortality. Sadly, statutory provision by local authority adult education does not look likely to improve, with funding increasingly cut, and very little opportunity for those at very early levels.

“Even where such classes are available in our area, it can be challenging for potential readers to come forward for help in a classroom environment where they are likely to have to fill in forms and explain their difficulties to staff. We know from experience that people who cannot read are nervous and embarrassed about joining adult learning groups. This is the motivation behind the Read Easy model: to provide accessible, free and confidential one-to-one reading coaching wherever the need is greatest. And this why we need your help!”

Learning to read can change lives

The impact of learning to read is tangible for both volunteers and new readers, as Anne concludes by explaining: “The phrase we hear from our readers time-and-time again is ‘life-changing’. But for our volunteers too the process of helping adults learn to read can have a profound effect on their lives. If you’d like to play a key part in helping to transform the lives of adults near you, while developing existing skills and learning new ones in a supportive, fun environment, then why not get in touch?”

There are currently vacancies on the management team for a treasurer, publicity organiser, fund-raiser and IT supporter. The organisation is also looking for more reading coaches. To learn more, contact Wigan Read Easy’s volunteer recruiter Amy Blackwell by emailing [email protected].