Volunteers' Week: Celebrating the people making a difference for pensioners across Wigan borough

From supporting patients at Wigan and Leigh Hospice and sorting food donations at The Brick, to directing runners at Haigh Woodland parkrun and serving customers at the British Heart Foundation shop, volunteers make a real difference.

One organisation which would not exist without the efforts of its volunteers is Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link, which supports people over the age of 50 across the borough.

They take on a range of tasks, whether it is working on the reception desk at the office in Leigh, phoning people who are lonely, going shopping for people who have recently left hospital, delivering library books and running a host of group activities, from exercises classes to arts and crafts.

Volunteers from Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link at a celebration event

And this 36-strong army of volunteers proves that age is no barrier to getting involved, as many are pensioners themselves.

Renie Campbell, 82, helps on the reception desk every Thursday morning, taking on administrative tasks, word processing and anything else that needs doing for the charity.

She previously spent five years volunteering in the finance department for Age UK and was keen to do something after the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I do enjoy volunteering. You have none of the politics of the place because you are a volunteer and it’s quite nice.

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link's service co-ordinator Gail Byrne

"It’s nice to give back and get the discipline of a work life back, because you lose it once you finish work properly. Especially with the pandemic, I’m not the only one who lost the discipline of things happening. As soon as I could do it, I decided to start volunteering again.”

Mrs Campbell, from Lowton, believes anyone can make a difference by volunteering.

“There is always something for anybody. There are so many different options. At Pensioners Link, you can just talk to people over the phone who are lonely or take library books to people.

"There are lots of different areas to get involved in and there will be one for you,” she said.

Volunteer Sue Eckersley at the event

Sue Eckersley, 77, started volunteering with Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link five years ago after the death of her husband.

She said: “Since then I have done it every Wednesday and Friday. Initially I used to do shopping for people who had just come out of hospital and I would do their shopping for six weeks, until which time we hoped they would be mobile.

"I also went for tea and a chat with people.

"The thing I mainly do now, particularly since Covid, is taking library books to people who are not able to get out. During Covid, the library opened for us so we could get library books.”

Mrs Eckersley, who lives in Atherton, enjoys helping other people and tries to encourage others to get involved.

She said: “I absolutely love it. The people are so appreciative of what we do and they become friends. One of my clients is a lady who is blind and I used to take her audio books.”

The efforts of volunteers are essential for Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link and were recognised during a celebration event on Wednesday to mark Volunteers’ Week.

Organised by the NCVO (National Council for Voluntary Organisations), the week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering in their communities.

Gail Byrne, service co-ordinator for Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link, said: "Our volunteer involvement continues to be central to the ethos of what Pensioners Link does. It’s fundamental to the aims and objectives of our charity.

"We have 36 volunteers who support the charity in a variety of different roles. They all bring a wealth of experience and local knowledge, because quite a lot of them are local residents. They are very passionate and add energy to their volunteering.

"They all help to improve later life for local people.”

The majority of the volunteers are over the age of 50 – just like the people they help – and include those who have retired or have reduced their working hours.

There are a wide range of tasks on offer for people wishing to get involved, including trustees who oversee the organisation, receptionists, shopping volunteers and those who deliver library books.

A new walk and talk group has recently started and a poetry competition has been launched – both at the suggestion of current volunteers.

There is also a coffee morning held at Elmridge Court in Lowton.

The charity is keen to recognise the efforts made by its volunteers, such as by holding get-togethers and a Christmas party, and by listening to their ideas on how services can be developed and improved.

Mrs Bryne paid tribute to the people who help out at Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link and work to make a difference, no matter how large or small their involvement.

She said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to our volunteers for their continued support. We really could not do what we do without them and we recognise and value their time and the contribution they make week in and week out.”

More volunteers are needed to help as the organisation continues to grow and there is more demand for its services.