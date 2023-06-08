To mark National Volunteers Week, a celebration event was held at The Brickworks and was attended by volunteers and staff.

The volunteers were presented with awards and heard speeches from staff members, including chief executive Keely Dalfen, who let every volunteer know how much they were appreciated and how they all make a difference to the charity and the people they work with.

Volunteer manager Emma Shaw said: “We really couldn’t do what we do at The Brick without the ongoing commitment and support of our volunteers. We have 71 volunteers who all give up their spare time to work at The Brick across all our services, from working at our night shelters, helping out at our food community, through to working in our shops, and of course our board of trustees are all volunteers too.

"This year’s volunteer celebration event was our way to say thank you to every volunteer.”

Among those helping out at The Brick is Roy Prescott, who said: “I decided to volunteer as I had spare time after my wife passed away. I had been her carer full-time for five years and I felt that working in the community would be beneficial to both me and The Brick.

"My role involves general duties in the shop and at the food community. Volunteering has had a very positive impact on my life, it makes me feel useful and I enjoy the social interaction with colleagues, customers and supporters.”

Volunteers Andrew Leather and Roy Prescott

Teigan Gleave said: “I started volunteering at The Brick in September 2022, spending an hour during my dinner break from college helping out where I could, then I would come again after college. Now I try to do a full day on my college day off. I enjoy seeing all the people we work with and I feel proud that we are there to help and give advice.

“For anyone wanting to volunteer, I would say that even giving an hour of your time could help lots of families and individuals in our borough.”

Andrew Leather said: “Volunteering gives me a sense of purpose, to help people who are struggling. When I was younger, someone helped me and I will never forget them.

"I volunteer at the food community, managing the donations and the deliveries and I ensure there is a safe working environment.”

Volunteer Mary Lloyd

When asked what he enjoys most about volunteering, Andrew added: “I started suffering with anxiety and volunteering at The Brick has helped me with this. I have made new friends and we socialise and help each other. We are one happy family.

“My only regret is that I should have started volunteering sooner. My advice for anyone considering volunteering is don’t wait, join up now.”

The volunteer celebration event included a presentation to the volunteer of the month, refreshments, speeches by CEO Keely Dalfen and other staff members, and fun games.