Waggy tails galore as sponsored dog walk raises money for Wigan charity

A sponsored dog walk along Wigan’s canal towpaths could become an annual event to support older residents.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Bryonie Shaw, chief executive of Age UK Wigan Borough, trustee Bernadette Ashcroft and Kim Beardsmore, publicity and fund-raising manager, walked eight miles from Wigan Pier to Leigh.

They were joined by Kim’s three-year-old cockapoo Luna and Bryonie’s dogs Skip, a four-year-old rescue labradoodle, and Rhin, a 16-month-old poodle.

Bryonie Shaw, Kim Beardsmore and Bernardette Ashcroft reach Leigh as they complete their sponsored dog walkBryonie Shaw, Kim Beardsmore and Bernardette Ashcroft reach Leigh as they complete their sponsored dog walk
Despite a rainy start, they enjoyed the walk along the canal and spotted some of the borough’s wildlife, including a mandarin duck.

They raised £300 for Age UK Wigan Borough, which supports older people in a variety of ways and helps them to remain in their own homes.

Kim said: “It was a lovely walk and enjoyable morning. It was great to raise some funds to support people aged 50 and over across Wigan borough.”

They now hope to hold the Paws for Cause dog walk every year to raise more funds.

To get involved, register at at www.ageuk.org.uk/wiganborough/about-us/news/paws-for-the-cause3/

Related topics:WiganAge UK