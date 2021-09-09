Walking football sessions available for over-50s

Walking football is available for over-50s

Age UK and Wigan Council are working in partnership to help people to enjoy a new experience and to get them active.

The weekly activity takes place at Howe Bridge Sports Centre, in Atherton.

Organiser Steven Edwards, of Age UK Wigan Borough, said: “Walking football is a great way to get out and meet new people.

The sessions take place on a weekly basis

“You can have fun and keep fit and healthy. It follows the traditional rules of football but without any contact and you walk instead of run.

“We play on a smaller pitch with smaller goals, that are similar to those used for five-a side matches. The ball also stays below head height. It doesn’t matter what your ability is, we are open to all men and women over the age of 50.”

The slower paced version of the beautiful game has become really popular amongst the older age groups throughout the last few years, due to the social aspect it brings.