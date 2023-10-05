News you can trust since 1853
WALKING WIGANERS: a retro gallery of folk on walks, many of them sponsored

Here’s a photo gallery from years past of Wigan people on Shanks’s pony
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST

The pictures were taken between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s and many feature people walking for good causes.

1. Staff at the Brain Injuries Rehabilitation unit at Ashton Cross set off on a 15-mile walk to Liverpool. They are, left to right: Andy Viat, Margaret Davies, Sandra Green and Andrea Langton

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

2. Regulars at the Pit Pony Pub, Ashton were raising money for charity with a sponsored 15-mile walk while carrying 18l water barrels

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Shevington Sharks ARLFC at their pub Bird I'th Hand before turning out for their annual Fancy Dress Sponsored walk in aid of Cystic Fibrosis and the club

. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Mayoress of Wigan Barbara Jarvis gets ready to start the Wigan and Leigh Hospice 20k walk

. Photo: Paul Simpson

