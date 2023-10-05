WALKING WIGANERS: a retro gallery of folk on walks, many of them sponsored

The pictures were taken between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s and many feature people walking for good causes.
1. Staff at the Brain Injuries Rehabilitation unit at Ashton Cross set off on a 15-mile walk to Liverpool. They are, left to right: Andy Viat, Margaret Davies, Sandra Green and Andrea Langton
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. Regulars at the Pit Pony Pub, Ashton were raising money for charity with a sponsored 15-mile walk while carrying 18l water barrels
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Shevington Sharks ARLFC at their pub Bird I'th Hand before turning out for their annual Fancy Dress Sponsored walk in aid of Cystic Fibrosis and the club
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. Mayoress of Wigan Barbara Jarvis gets ready to start the Wigan and Leigh Hospice 20k walk
. Photo: Paul Simpson